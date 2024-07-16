Adapt & Evolve. How Guittard’s Sweet Strategy Continues To Pay Off.

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

How does a 156-year-old business continually evolve to meet the needs and palates of modern consumers? It’s a question that Amy Guittard, the CMO and fifth-generation owner of Guittard Chocolate, often thinks about.

Based in the Bay Area, Guittard is a family-owned and operated chocolate company founded in 1868. Guittard’s primary business is as a supplier of premium chocolate to some of the world’s most recognizable candy and sweets brands along with large and independent bakeries. Guittard also markets a consumer brand and sells baking chips, chocolate bars and cocoa powder.

Following a six-year career at Clif Bar, Amy joined Guittard in 2012 and has led brand strategy, building and refining the company’s platform initiatives. She’s also played a key role in its innovation strategy, supporting the development of products that have enhanced the offerings of Guittard’s business customers.

In this episode, Amy speaks about the duality of her role as both a steward and agent of change for Guittard, the challenge of competing with both small, artisanal brands and large conglomerates, how she helped the company navigate a major threat to its core business and how she thinks about creating more affordable and accessible products for consumers.

In this Episode

0:35: Amy Guittard, CMO, Guittard Chocolate – Amy and Taste Radio editor Ray Latif talk about their respective experiences visiting Fancy Food Show conventions as children before she shares a brief history of Guittard Chocolate. Amy also explains Guittard’s emphasis on business-to-business sales, how an “evolution of artistry” helps customers create better products and why she describes the company as being “the smallest of the big guys and the biggest of the small guys.” She also discusses Guittard’s leadership structure and how it benefits innovation and business development, her path from Clif Bar to CMO of her family’s business and how the arrival of Scharffen Berger in the U.S. kickstarted a significant pivot and the need for transparency among company employees.

Also Mentioned

Guittard Chocolate, Clif Bar, Scharffen Berger