Getting To ‘Yes’ Meant Going Down The Rabbit Hole… And Pitching 1,000 Investors

Kaveh Zamanian is a cool customer.

The founder of Rabbit Hole Distillery, Kaveh’s relaxed personality is immediately apparent. That’s not to say that he hasn’t felt the anxiety and strain of building a brand. As he tells it, Kaveh had spent many nights on his knees “praying to whoever would listen” that his vision for Rabbit Hole would come to fruition.

A former clinical psychologist, Kaveh launched Rabbit Hole in 2012. The distillery’s name is derived from Kaveh’s “passionate descent into the practice of distilling fine spirits,” specifically rye and bourbon. The whiskey is produced in small batches at Rabbit Hole’s state-of-the-art 55,000-square-foot distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, and presented in four core expressions along with the brand’s innovative Founder’s Collection series.

In 2019, French spirits giant Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in Rabbit Hole for an undisclosed price. The deal accelerated the brand’s U.S. distribution and helped it expand internationally. Kaveh has continued to helm Rabbit Hole and added a new title – Chief Whiskey Officer at Pernod – in the process.

In this episode, Kaveh talks about how his passion for whiskey became an entrepreneurial journey, how he assembled a team of industry veterans early into the development of the company and why he credits a strong support network as key to his career transition. He also talks about pitching 1,000 investors over the course of two years and how he got 110 to say “yes,” and his current work developing new products and brands, including Mary Dowling Bourbon and Mash & Mallow Whiskey.

0:35: Kaveh Zamanian, Founder, Rabbit Hole Distillery – Kaveh speaks with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about the Nulu neighborhood of Louisville, where Rabbit Hole is based, the construction and capacity of of its distillery and how his love of wine impacted his foray into whiskey. Kaveh also talks about the bourbon industry’s renaissance over the past decade and how distilling talent, if not funding, was plentiful; why he felt it was important to maintain his job in psychology early into the development of Rabbit Hole; and why he credits a strong support network as key to his career transition. He also explains why building a facility that matched his ambition was critical to his vision for Rabbit Hole, how the company forecasted demand and its capacity for contracting distilling and how he convinced investors with no experience in the spirits industry to back the company. Kaveh also talks about managing anxiety, the key elements of Rabbit Hole’s brand architecture, how he considered an exit strategy while building the company and which decisions he regrets most over the past decade.

