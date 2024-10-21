Is The U.K. Ahead Of The Curve On F&B Trends?

How do U.K. CPG brands compare to their U.S. counterparts? How do the two markets differ? On the ground in London, the hosts discuss their experience at last week’s Cheers! The Drinks Summit event and highlight innovative snacks and beverages they encountered at visits to local retail chains and specialty stores.

In this Episode

0:25: What Day Is It? Possessive Peeve. Jacqui x Ox Heart. Club Soda. Irony, Sir. Magnesium FTW. Cosmo John. The Nuances & Inspiration. – Jet lag and full days make the hosts bleary-eyed, but they are somehow upbeat and alert. Ray questions the name of a well-known U.K.-based grocery retailers before the hosts discuss notable drink brands and categories, including non-alcoholic analogs, magnesium waters, bottle soups and gut-health sodas. They also talk about the bustling Taste Radio meetup at The Lucky Saint pub and what U.S. brand owners can glean from business strategies of U.K.-based founders. The hosts also talk about BevNET’s upcoming live events and why “Ray Latif Live” is in the works

Also Mentioned

Trip, Quorn, Moju, Innocent Drinks, ISH, The Root Co., Vacay, OHMG, Better You, Bonbuz, Ghia, Little Saints, De Soi, Kettle & Fire, Re:Nourish, Brink, Whitebox Cocktails, Olipop, Poppi, Living Things, Minor Figures, Fibe, Belly Dance, Feisty Soda, Barcode, Lucky Saint, Dash Water, Doughlicious, Buff Bake, Knack-Snacks