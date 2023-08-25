It’s Controversial… Till It Makes Money. Plus, A Sip Of Slane And Eggo Cream.

0:33: Who Needs Ray? She Is The Champion, My Friends. Leggo My Eggo (Or Not). Cannabis & Kava . – With Ray on vacation, John took the reins, Jacqui spoke about her camogie skills and Melissa shared notes on recent and highly informative episodes of Community Call. They also sipped on some breakfast-inspired booze (“a real wallop to the ol’ system”), munched on seaweed salad and discussed how kava might follow in the footsteps of another controversial ingredient.