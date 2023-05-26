The Celebrity Dilemma. Plus, Netflix And… Utz?

0:43: A Swift Dip In Your Bank Account. Ray Seafallon. We’re Coneheads. An NSFW Bev? – John explained why Taylor Swift’s concert tour left a hole in his wallet, before the hosts highlighted an opportunity for BevNET Live attendees to meet one-on-one with buyers from major retailers , including Sprouts, and discussed the recently announced partnership between Health-Ade and Ryan Seacrest. They also spoke about what CPG founders might learn from the movie “Air,” the connection between Muddy Bites and muffin tops, whether #steviafree might be a trending term, Jacqui’s “lovelife” and an NA beer/Netflix collaboration.