The Secret To A Smashing Debut… And A Sustainable Future

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

This week on the podcast, the hosts discussed their smash-and-grab introduction to AriZona’s new line of hard teas, a Ted Lasso sighting at BevNET Live and a category-defining victory for non-alcoholic cocktail brands.

This episode also features an interview with Luke Holden, the founder and CEO of Luke’s Lobster, a vertically integrated and family-owned seafood company based in Saco, Maine. Luke’s Lobster operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants, a frozen meal line made with Maine-sourced lobster and a wholesale business that is the top selling frozen lobster brand in the U.S.

In this Episode

0:37: Rushmore, Or The Darjeeling Limited? You Had Us At Sledgehammer. See You At SFFS . – The episode opens with a chat about Wes Anderson movies, before Ray shared his dismay about an inaccurate profile and wayward comparison. Mike spoke about his brief, but memorable, stint as an Avenger, the hosts collectively congratulated NA cocktail brand Parch on winning New Beverage Showdown 25 and then highlighted several new products, including from BFY snack brand Lesser Evil and Moroccan food company Mina. 28:03: Interview: Luke Holden, Founder/CEO, Luke’s Lobster – Holden spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about Luke’s Lobster’s collaboration with Sweetgreen, the company’s origins and focus on sustainable sourcing and the traceability of its seafood, how it communicates quality to consumers and its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the lobster industry.

Also Mentioned

AriZona Beverages, Parch, Ghia, De Soi, Mina, LesserEvil, Rind, Once Upon A Coconut, Beachball, A Dozen Cousins, Fillo’s, Omsom, Somos, Luke’s Lobster