What’s So Great About PRIME? Plus, The Collab That Shattered The Internet.

Episode
PRIME is a phenomenon. In the two years since its launch, the hydration and energy drink brand has risen to become a major player in both beverage categories and is generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. What makes it so special? The hosts unpacked PRIME’s appeal and remarkable success. They also discussed a head-scratching-yet-spectacular collaboration between Doritos and a Copenhagen-based spirit company, highlighted key details to include in investor pitches and featured a handful of new products, including a delightful Girl Scout cookie-inspired snack.

In this Episode

0:35: The New Vitaminwater. “Weird Booze” Tasting. Unsolicited Advice For The GSOA. Hey, Babe. Advent, Evolved. – The hosts pulled back the curtain on why BevNET chose Prime as its 2023 brand of the year and why John sees parallels between it and vitaminwater. They also wondered about the pairing of a sophisticated spirit brand and one often described as “junk food,” praised NOSH’s pitch slam finalists and sipped on a secret matcha-infused cream liqueur. The Newton team also snacked on chocolate mint-flavored mini waffle cones, while Jacqui showcased her favorite new advent calendar and set the stage for an on-location Taste Radio recording.

Also Mentioned

PRIME, vitaminwater, Bodyarmor, Omsom, Fly By Jing, Empirical, Doritos, Four Loko, Koia, Chubby Snacks, Fishwife, Slim Jim, Tito’s, Glenrothes, Tostitos, Lay’s, Once Upon A Farm, Annie’s, Lentiful, Zwita, Fair & Square, Lexington Bakes, Confusion Snacks, Maazah, Muddy Bites, Babe Kombucha, Evolved, Hoplark

2023-12-15T13:28:40+00:00

