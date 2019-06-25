Taste Radio Ep. 168: The CEO Behind C4 On The Power of Premium & Keys to Explosive Growth

Doss Cunningham was just a few years out of college when he was unexpectedly thrust into the role of CEO at sports nutrition company Nutrabolt in 2007. His primary focus: “don’t screw it up.”

Cunningham’s transition was not only successful, he since transformed Nutrabolt from a middling category player into an industry-leading powerhouse. Anchored by best-selling pre-workout brand C4, Nutrabolt is the largest independently owned nutraceutical company in the world, with retail sales exceeding $650 million.

In an interview included in this episode, Cunningham spoke about his remarkable rise to the CEO role, and why focusing on premium as the guiding principle of the company’s business strategy was key in the development of Nutrabolt and the genesis of C4. He also discussed the mission and focus of his venture capital firm LivWell Ventures and the lessons he hopes to impart to brand owners within its portfolio. This episode is presented by Flavorman, the beverage architects.

2:51: Interview: Doss Cunningham, Chairman/CEO, Nutrabolt — In a conversation recorded at BevNET Live Summer 2019, Cunningham discussed the evolution of his role at Nutrabolt and his unusual path to becoming the company’s CEO. He also spoke about the development of Nutrabolt’s retail strategy and how it enabled company the company to grow without raising outside capital, and why the creation of C4 was a game changer for the sports nutrition industry. Later, Cunningham explained why he’s focused on being a valued-added investor for early stage and innovative brands.

