Taste Radio Ep. 173: In The Booming Business of eSports, This Brand Is Pressing All The Right Buttons

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Immersed in the booming business of esports, G Fuel, a fast-growing brand of gamer-focused energy powders and ready-to-drink beverages, is pressing all the right buttons.

Since its debut in 2014, G Fuel’s rapid ascent has mirrored that of competitive video gaming, an industry expected to top $1 billion in revenue this year. Having amassed a loyal following of esports participants and enthusiasts, G Fuel products generated overall sales of $25 million last year; according to Cliff Morgan, founder of G Fuel parent company Gamma Labs, its powders alone are currently pulling in $1 million per week.

In an interview included in this episode, Morgan, an investment banker turned beverage entrepreneur, spoke about G Fuel’s development and how it has been able to weave itself into the social fabric of the gaming community through influencer marketing, partnerships and original content. He also discussed the importance of constant and focused interaction with G Fuel’s consumers through digital platforms like Twitch and why he’s taken a personal interest in the brand’s social media initiatives.

In this Episode

2:41: Cliff Morgan, Founder/CEO, Gamma Labs — In a call with Taste Radio host Ray Latif, Morgan spoke about the emergence of esports in mainstream culture, including the recently held Fortnite World Cup, a gaming competition that attracted two million viewers. He also discussed the genesis of the brand’s alignment with esports, its communication strategy and how it works with influencers to create “an authentic integration within the gamer lifestyle.” He also explained the company’s hiring process, why most employees engage with consumers via their personal social media accounts and how Twitch, a live streaming platform popular with the gaming community, has become a critical part of the brand’s marketing strategy. Finally, Morgan spoke about the opportunities and challenges in launching G Fuel’s ready-to-drink line, which debuted earlier this month.

Also Mentioned

G Fuel, Bang, Monster, Red Bull