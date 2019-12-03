Taste Radio Ep. 191: How This Mission-Driven Entrepreneur Won Millions For Her Brand

It’s fair to say that Bev isn’t your average wine brand, and that Alix Peabody isn’t your average beverage entrepreneur.

Peabody is the 28-year-old founder of Bev, a wellness-focused canned wine brand that aims to change the narrative around how women are projected and perceived by the alcohol industry and redefine traditional ways of doing business in a space long dominated by men.

Peabody launched Bev in 2017 after cashing out her 401K and buying 300 gallons of rosé wine. Despite her ambition, she had no prior experience in the beverage business and struggled early on; at one point Peabody was debt-ridden, broke and living on a friend’s couch. However, perseverance paid off and Bev eventually found its stride, along with a powerful partner in Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, which led a $7 million investment round in the brand earlier this year.

In an interview included in this episode, Peabody spoke about about aligning mission and brand, staying the course during tough times, how the company strategizes around digital content and how she’s becoming comfortable as the face of Bev. This episode is presented by Blue Pacific Flavors.

In this Episode

3:18: Interview: Alix Peabody, Founder/CEO, Bev — In a call with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif, Peabody spoke about overcoming “imposter syndrome,” why she never planned on becoming a beverage entrepreneur and why she views Bev as a media company that sells wine. She also explained why, despite very challenging times, she never thought to quit, how she made inroads to tech investors, and how she attempts to redefine “old school” ways of doing business. Later, she discussed the meaning of the slogans “ Break the Glass” and “Made By Chicks” and how the company assesses opportunities to align with other brands and organizations.

Also Mentioned

