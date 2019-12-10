2:46: Interview: Elizabeth Stein, Founder/CEO, Purely Elizabeth — Stein sat down with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif at NOSH Live Winter 2019 for an expansive conversation about the origins of Purely Elizabeth, beginning with her childhood ambition to become the CEO of Disney, and why she believes that that the brand “found her.” She also spoke about how the creation of the brand’s top-selling granola was “an accident,” lessons from going national in Target only to be pulled a few months later, and how the company is addressing growing competition from private label and store brands. Later, she explained why the company has remained independent and how she stays motivated after ten years in business.