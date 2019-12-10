When it launched in 2009, Purely Elizabeth was one of a handful of brands that shifted taste expectations for nutrient-dense foods. Known for infusing ingredients like quinoa, chia seeds and hemp into granola and snack bars, the brand’s focus on delivering great tasting food has remained constant. The execution, however, has evolved. In an interview included in this episode, founder Elizabeth Stein shared how the company has strategized around opportunities and challenges within a rapidly growing market for natural foods.
In this Episode
|2:46: Interview: Elizabeth Stein, Founder/CEO, Purely Elizabeth — Stein sat down with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif at NOSH Live Winter 2019 for an expansive conversation about the origins of Purely Elizabeth, beginning with her childhood ambition to become the CEO of Disney, and why she believes that that the brand “found her.” She also spoke about how the creation of the brand’s top-selling granola was “an accident,” lessons from going national in Target only to be pulled a few months later, and how the company is addressing growing competition from private label and store brands. Later, she explained why the company has remained independent and how she stays motivated after ten years in business.