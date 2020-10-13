Taste Radio Ep. 230: How This ‘Plant’ Enables 88 Acres To Control Its Own Destiny

The familiar adage “plant a seed and watch it grow” is particularly apt for 88 Acres.

Founded in 2013, the Boston-based company produces a range of seed-centric products, including bars, granola, butters and dressings, all of which are free from the top eight food allergens. Focused on products made from whole food, nutrient dense ingredients, 88 Acres’ message of “making more from less” has resonated with consumers beyond the allergen-free community and gradually expanded distribution beyond its roots in the Northeast. Today, the brand is represented nationally in a range of natural and conventional retail chains, including Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, Walmart and Costco.

In an interview included in this episode, 88 Acres co-founder and CEO Nicole Ledoux spoke about the thoughtful process of scaling from a local to national brand, why she credits in-house production as a significant competitive advantage and how a successful Kickstarter campaign provided the foundation for the brand’s retail launch and successive fundraising initiatives.

In this Episode

0:39: Interview: Nicole Ledoux, Co-Founder/CEO, 88 Acres — Ledoux spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about why she schedules individual, non-work-related meetings with her team during the pandemic, how a dangerous dinner date inspired the launch of 88 Acres and why finding a co-packer to produce the brand’s initial products was nearly impossible. She also discussed how she and co-founder/husband Rob Dalton mitigated the risk from building a manufacturing facility, why she believes that the brand’s relationship with consumers is enhanced because “we make our own food” and how the company strategizes around innovation and new product development. Later, she explained why establishing milestones and proof points with investors helps create a meaningful track record for additional investment rounds.

