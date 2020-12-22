Taste Radio Ep. 235: ‘Don’t Quit’ And The Rules That Define Jake Steinfeld’s Decades Of Success

An icon of the personal fitness industry and founder of lifestyle platform brand Body By Jake, Jake Steinfeld is also an infomercial legend whose TV appearances have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in sales of exercise equipment and workout videos. Earlier this year, he extended his reach in consumer products with the launch of Don’t Quit, a line of meal replacement drinks developed in partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and brand incubator L.A. Libations.

Despite his decades of experience in business, however, the Brooklyn native acknowledges that his foray into the beverage industry is a challenge unlike any he’s tackled before.

In an expansive interview featured in this episode, Steinfeld opened up about his background as an innovator and entrepreneur, how he identifies synergies and alignment with consumer brands and the keys to cultivating a winning personality. He also shared the most important lessons he’s learned about business and how the partnership with KDP and L.A. Libations evolved from concept into a market-ready brand.

0:37: Interview: Jake Steinfeld, Founder, Body By Jake/Don’t Quit — Steinfeld spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif and kicked off the conversation with a discussion about his memorable cameo in the movie “Coming To America” and why he’s not in the upcoming sequel, why he’s maintained a very early morning routine for decades and how and why he got serious about fitness. He also recounted his breakthrough moment in becoming a trainer to Hollywood stars, how he built the Body By Jake brand and the key to making your own luck. Later, he explained his initial interest in the beverage industry, how a meeting with L.A. Libations co-founder Danny Stepper sparked the idea for protein-centric drink, his involvement in the formulation and packaging of Don’t Quit and what’s next for the brand.

