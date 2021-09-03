How Do You Make It ‘Pop’ On TikTok? And, Why A Flamin’ Hot Drink Has Us Divided.

0:34: Ronaldo Comes Home. Jacqui Is Def Into This 80’s Band. Plus, Bings and Jing. — The episode opened with a chat about t-shirts and an iconic rock outfit, Ray glowing on the heels of a massive shift in global soccer and what makes Poppi’s Tik Tok content so compelling. The hosts also spoke about the thoughtful planning and execution of MTN DEW’s limited-edition spicy flavor, a recent article on NOSH about chef Ming Tsai’s plant-based frozen sammies (aka bings), chatted (again) about the remarkable Fly By Jing and discussed some of their favorite products sampled over the past couple weeks.