Taste Radio Ep. 236: The NFL’s G.O.A.T. Is Fueled By Mushrooms. And He’s Ready To Share.

In the vernacular of our times, someone who is considered to be the best at a skill, sport or profession is described as a “G.O.A.T.,” an acronym which stands for “Greatest Of All Time.” It’s an apt term for Jerry Rice, the NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers and holder of nearly every significant career receiving record in American professional football. Today, Rice is tackling a new challenge as the co-founder of G.O.A.T. Fuel, the aptly named energy drink brand which markets health-focused beverages made with green tea, natural caffeine and cordyceps mushrooms.

It’s not Rice’s first involvement in the beverage industry: along with his work as a longtime ambassador for Muscle Milk, he previously launched an energy drink brand in the mid-2000’s called e10. As a result, he’s using his experience on and off the playing field to support the development of G.O.A.T. Fuel as the company’s CEO. In an interview included in this episode, Jerry and Jaqui Rice, his daughter and a co-founder of the company, spoke about the inspiration behind, planning and launch of G.O.A.T. Fuel, and how they’re leveraging Jerry’s fame in a way that’s authentic to the brand and its positioning. They also discussed the products’ unique formulation and how they evaluate partnerships, including a recent deal with gaming and sports betting company FanDuel.

0:40: Interview: Jerry Rice & Jaqui Rice, Co-Founders, G.O.A.T. Fuel — After giving his prediction for this year’s Super Bowl, Jerry Rice and his G.O.A.T. Fuel co-founder Jaqui Rice spoke to Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about their motivations for entering the energy drink category despite its challenges and long odds. They also discussed why they viewed the company as led by “a family of G.O.A.T.s,” how they plan to educate consumers about the functional benefits of cordyceps mushrooms, why the target consumer is more about personality than demographics and how they are building out an ambassador team for the brand. Later, they explained why core values have to align in any partnership and shared Jerry’s advice for any individual that wants to become a G.O.A.T.

