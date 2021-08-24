When Life Gave This CEO Lemonade, He Made Millions

Amid a sweltering summer, Calypso is having its moment in the sun.

Self-described as the “originator of the flavored lemonade category,” Calypso is in its 36th year in business and sells 20 varieties of its Lemonade, Limeade and Teamonade lines nationwide. Known for its tall 16 oz. glass bottles, Calypso markets its products as made with “real fruit, real sugar and real fruit bits” and “unique ‘Taste of the Islands’ flavor combinations.”

Over the past three years, Calypso has generated explosive revenue growth. The company reported a more than 50% sales increase during the first half of 2021, a leap that followed a 62% jump in 2020 and 33% growth in 2019. As a result, Calypso has become the second best-selling brand in the lemonade category.

In this episode, we examined the brand’s remarkable run in an interview with David Klavsons, the CEO of King Juice, the maker of Calypso, who joined the company in 2017. As part of our conversation, he spoke about how he has positioned Calypso for rapid and consistent growth by leveraging its well-recognized brand, key distribution partnerships and consumer demand for low sugar formulations.

0:42: Interview: David Klavsons, CEO, King Juice/Calypso — BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero sat down with Klavsons spoke about his background and career in CPG, why he views lemonade as a “permissible indulgence,” and how he aligned Calypso’s legacy with a modern sales and distribution strategy. He also discussed the impact of a label revamp and why the company’s emphasis on flavor and zero sugar formulations has paid dividends at retail. Later, he spoke about how Calypso has augmented its operational infrastructure to keep up with demand, outlined sales and retail goals for the near future and how King Juice is considering opportunities to innovate within the functional beverage space.

