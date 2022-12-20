Category Leader. Highest Price On Shelf? Yep. How Serenity Kids Changed The Game.

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Their flagship products have a suggested retail price that is nearly double those of legacy and competing brands. And, yet, Serenity Kids is outpacing them all.

Launched in 2018, Serenity Kids markets shelf-stable, low sugar baby and toddler food made from organic and ethically sourced ingredients, such as regenerative farmed meats. The brand’s pouches and grain-free puffs are sold in almost 8,000 stores across the U.S., a footprint that includes Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Wegmans and Sprouts.

According to the company, Serenity Kids’ revenue has increased 150X year-over-year since its debut and has raised $11.5 million in funding to date. Founders Serenity and Joe Carr note that sales growth and investor confidence are indicative of a shift in buying patterns from parents seeking nutritious, premium products for their children.

In this episode, the Carrs spoke about their path to entrepreneurship, how a non-traditional focus group and decades of declining quality in the baby food aisle gave them confidence that Serenity Kids could fill a real need and why maintaining a premium price point is key to the brand’s value proposition. They also discussed their thoughtful sourcing and operations strategies, how they developed a sophisticated understanding of the packaged food industry and their rigorous hiring process.

In this Episode

0:45: Serenity & Joe Carr, Co-Founders, Serenity Kids – The Carrs met with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif at BevNET HQ in Newton, MA where they chatted about their visit to the Boston area before discussing how their interest in the paleo diet and the birth of their daughter laid the foundation for Serenity Kids, and why it was harder to educate natural channel consumers versus those who shop at conventional stores. They also spoke about the incredible yet unnerving opportunity to go national at Whole Foods early into the brand’s development, the unexpected benefits of using regeneratively farmed meat and how they’ve aligned gross margin with price point. Later, they advised founders on how to assess their capital needs, why personal growth is deeply important to company culture and why they conduct “non-traditional” interviews with potential employees.

Also Mentioned

Serenity Kids