We’re Focused On Blurred Lines, A ‘Deadly’ Deal And CANNnuary

Taste Radio’s hosts reflected upon last week’s highly publicized deal between the Coca-Cola Co. and Constellation Brands in which the soda and spirit giants collaborated on a new Fresca branded RTD cocktail line, as well as other headlines from the past week, including a legacy beer company’s dip into a growing pool of hop-centric drinks and news of Liquid Death’s colossal funding round. They also discussed a flaming hot line extension for a not-so-NOSHy snack brand, why this month could be described as “Cannuary” for one member of the team and highlighted several new beverages and bites, including pancake-flavored puffs and a line of small-batch chai concentrates.
In this Episode
|0:37: The Softest Tee Ever. Plus, A Mixed Bag Of Bevs, Burning Bites And Big Apple Booze. – The hosts reminded listeners to review Taste Radio on the Apple Podcasts app and the team will send you a free T-shirt. John Craven explained why Fresca Mixed makes more sense than Jack & (branded) Coke, Jacqui Brugliera discussed emerging hop-portunities in the beverage industry and Mike Schneider offered a suggestion for a new Liquid Death flavor. Later, Ray Latif broke out the snacks and the hosts collectively riffed on brands that are likely familiar to listeners and their versions of “Dry January.”
Also Mentioned
Fresca, Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel’s, Topo Chico, Sierra Nevada, HopLark, Liquid Death, Cocaine Energy, Doritos, Like Air, RIND, Fly By Jing, Recess, Kimbala, Jack & Annie’s, Wunder, Moon Intergalactic, Waterford Whisky, Strykk, Everleaf, Great Jones Distilling