We’re Focused On Blurred Lines, A ‘Deadly’ Deal And CANNnuary

0:37: The Softest Tee Ever. Plus, A Mixed Bag Of Bevs, Burning Bites And Big Apple Booze. – The hosts reminded listeners to review Taste Radio on the Apple Podcasts app and the team will send you a free T-shirt. John Craven explained why Fresca Mixed makes more sense than Jack & (branded) Coke, Jacqui Brugliera discussed emerging hop-portunities in the beverage industry and Mike Schneider offered a suggestion for a new Liquid Death flavor. Later, Ray Latif broke out the snacks and the hosts collectively riffed on brands that are likely familiar to listeners and their versions of “Dry January.”