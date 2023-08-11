before munching on grilled cheese bites. They also chatted about the utility of carton-based packaging, the impact of the Campbell Soup/Sovos deal for emerging brands, heaped praise on limited edition, co-branded mini cupcakes, devoured chocolate-covered berries and ruminated on who deserves an avion sobriquet.

30:51: Gregory Lowe II, Founder/CEO & Jason Miller, President of Sales, 100 Coconuts – Founded in 2019, 100 Coconuts markets Vietnamese-sourced, not-from-concentrate coconut water packaged in 11 oz. aluminum cans. The brand’s flagship Pure variety is sold at select Publix, HEB, Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe and Target locations. In this interview, Lowe and Miller spoke about the origins of 100 Coconuts, how taste has helped differentiate its products from those of competing brands, the key elements of its formidable retail strategy, how to identify communication that resonates with consumers and how 100 Coconuts collaborated with TikTok to develop a co-branded product.