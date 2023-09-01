Creators Are Fading. That’s A Good Sign. And, How Investors Start & End Relationships.

– After a year-long hiatus BevNET reporter Brad Avery returned to the podcast and shared his perspective on the evolution of creator-led brands, including Chamberlain Coffee, Prime and Feastables. The hosts collectively bemoaned the early start to pumpkin spice products and continued the conversation on a few notable brands and products mentioned in recent episodes.

25:00: The Goat Pen with Carlton Fowler, Vol. 3 – Fowler spoke about Campbell’s acquisition of Rao’s owner Sovos Brands, why he’s bullish on hard tea and the potential for Monster Energy and Dunkin’s respective forays into the category, his perspective on how to most effectively set expectations and navigate disagreements between investors and entrepreneurs and the trajectory for CBD-infused food and beverage brands.