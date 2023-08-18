Do Gen Z Consumers Shop The Way We Think They Do?

0:36: We’re Bagged Out. Japan Via Montreal. Walk The Talk? Not Exactly. Mike Is Only Sleeping . – Surrounded by two dozen promotional canvas bags and coolers, the hosts assessed the value of such satchels and why brands might be better off sending samples instead of swag. Melissa returned from Montreal with a bushel of crunchy Japanese snacks while Mike tapped Google for some assistance with translation. The hosts also spoke about a recent study that revealed how societal pressures and social media affect Gen Z consumers and later praised brands of chocolate covered bananas, THC-infused drinks and breakfast biscuits. Also, Ray clarified that sleeping is not fasting.