Michelle Obama’s Foray Into CPG – On Target Or Missing The Mark?

0:43: Mike Missed A Lot Of Recesses. You Only Need To Watch Lost Once. Get It In Schools. – Melissa Traverse fills in for John Craven and her excellent seating posture gives way to a chat about fidgeting and Mike’s misbehavior as a youth. The hosts collectively urged early-stage beverage founders to apply for New Beverage Showdown 25 , before they spoke about what Michelle Obama will bring to the table in her new role as PLEZi co-founder and why not everyone is pleased with her foray into CPG. Later, they noted that several emerging brands often mentioned on Taste Radio landed a spot in Target’s accelerator program, congratulated two companies whose products are now sold at Erewhon and chatted about several new and notable products, including a golden milk mix, a pouch drink for Gen Z consumers and a better-for-you option for a quick meal.