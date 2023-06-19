We Had Drinks With An Academy-Award Winner. Only In New York…

0:48: Ready For Our Closeup. The Password Is… Mushrooms And Llamas. Celery Seafood. – Jacqui spoke about BevNET Live’s Women In Beverage breakfast, John and Ray shared their respective takes on Bar Convent Brooklyn and highlights from a memorable evening at world renowned bar Death & Co. Ray recounted the remarkable life story of an RTD cocktail entrepreneur before Jacqui shared plant-based tinned seafood and ultra-premium toaster treats with the group.