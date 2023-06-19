We Had Drinks With An Academy-Award Winner. Only In New York…

On location at BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York City, the hosts reflected on an eventful first day of the event, along with that of bar industry trade show Bar Convent Brooklyn, held on June 13 and 14. They also discussed an evening of cocktails with filmmaker and spirits entrepreneur Steven Soderbergh and a visit to Pop Up Grocer’s permanent location in Greenwich Village.
In this Episode
|0:48: Ready For Our Closeup. The Password Is… Mushrooms And Llamas. Celery Seafood. – Jacqui spoke about BevNET Live’s Women In Beverage breakfast, John and Ray shared their respective takes on Bar Convent Brooklyn and highlights from a memorable evening at world renowned bar Death & Co. Ray recounted the remarkable life story of an RTD cocktail entrepreneur before Jacqui shared plant-based tinned seafood and ultra-premium toaster treats with the group.
Also Mentioned
Gorgie, Lyre’s, Wilderton, Ritual Zero-Proof, Parch, Chinola, Singani63, Smootch, Velvet Llama, Pop-Tarts, Flings, Seed To Surf, Wynk