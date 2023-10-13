What’s Working (And What Isn’t) In Better-For-You Snacks & Libations

0:35: Thanks For Meeting! John Doesn’t Do Shots. Impactful News. Mike Conflates. Japanese Delights. – Ray praised the work of BevNET’s all-around star Amanda before the hosts chatted about the fear of (of lack thereof) Friday, the 13th, highlighted brands and founders featured at the recently held Newton meetup and pounded pickle juice shots (except for John). They also discussed the news that serial entrepreneur Mike Repole has invested in Junkless Foods, whether Bai is on the right track with a new tagline and why Mike is getting Austin Powers and Dr. Evil confused. Later, they sipped and munched on products marketed by several early-stage brands and ruffled through a box of Japanese snacks from Tokyo Treat.