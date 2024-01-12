Does Anyone Do Instagram & TikTok Better Than These Brands?

0:35: Wrestleball, X Ain’tThe Spot, Ray Loves Wendy’s, Dank & Dry, The Year of Better-For-You Chex Mix? – Within the first five minutes of the episode, John shared his strange social media habits, Jacqui said that she? likes “roughing people up” and Ray explained why he thinks Twitter (err X) is toxic. The hosts heaped praise on several brands whose social media strategies they admire, and pointed out specific posts as examples of how to generate humor and enthusiasm in authentic ways. They also sampled a Whistlepig’s non-alcoholic, cannabis terpene-infused bottled cocktail, a spicy honey and an even spicier hot pot condiment, and discussed the variety of new Chex Mix-style products coming to market.