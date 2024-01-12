Does Anyone Do Instagram & TikTok Better Than These Brands?

It’s often said that compelling social media content is one of the most cost-effective forms of marketing for consumer brands. But the volume of videos and images posted daily on popular social platforms like Instagram and TikTok makes it challenging to capture users’ attention. In this episode, the hosts highlighted brands who create consistently authentic and entertaining content as a way to break through the clutter and develop a sustainable connection with their audiences.
In this Episode
|0:35: Wrestleball, X Ain’tThe Spot, Ray Loves Wendy’s, Dank & Dry, The Year of Better-For-You Chex Mix? – Within the first five minutes of the episode, John shared his strange social media habits, Jacqui said that she? likes “roughing people up” and Ray explained why he thinks Twitter (err X) is toxic. The hosts heaped praise on several brands whose social media strategies they admire, and pointed out specific posts as examples of how to generate humor and enthusiasm in authentic ways. They also sampled a Whistlepig’s non-alcoholic, cannabis terpene-infused bottled cocktail, a spicy honey and an even spicier hot pot condiment, and discussed the variety of new Chex Mix-style products coming to market.
Also Mentioned
Fly By Jing, Deux, Omsom, Elavi, Gay Water, immi, WhistlePig, Ol’ Stiles, Mike’s Hot Honey, Sauz, Marimix, Hot Pot Queen, Chex