How To Give Modern Consumers Something ‘Better'

0:25: “You Know Things.” Saucy Stains. – Jacqui kicks things off with her favorite daily affirmations, before Mike explains why food prep got the best of his outfit. The hosts fork and slurp Fly By Jing’s new chili crisp noodles and John explains why he is particularly impressed with the brand extension. They also sip on and praise a new instant matzo ball soup and follow up with a sampling of a better-for-you soda in the style of Mountain Dew. Ray highlights a recently announced speaker at the upcoming NOSH Live event in December and talks about its sister shows, BevNET Live and Brewbound Live, before the hosts discuss a new job for a prominent Linkedin personality.