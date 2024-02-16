Poppi May Get A $1 Billion Exit. But What About Profit, Purpose?

On the heels of its well-received Super Bowl ad, Poppi is getting a lot of attention. According to a report in Bloomberg, the mid-calorie, prebiotic soda brand is rumored to be an acquisition target, a topic the hosts discussed in the episode. They also chatted about Coke’s new Gen Z/TikTok-inspired “Tears Of Joy” soda, a trio of “loaded” cereals and meat sticks inspired by ancestral lifestyles, among other recently launched products.

This episode also includes an interview with Ross Iverson, a managing partner with private equity firm Manna Tree and Gotham Greens co-founder and CEO Viraj Puri and who discuss their relationship as mission-driven investor and entrepreneur.

In this Episode

0:35: Super Ad. John & Jacqui’s CPG Adventures. Expo West VIPs. Ray Rants. Fruitcake & Liver. – The show opens with a review of Poppi’s “Big Game” commercial and why AriZona Beverages has never produced one. John and Jacqui spoke about attending a trio of recently held industry events in San Diego before the hosts collectively discussed the benefits that Taste Radio VIPs can encounter at Expo West, a diet soda intended to appeal to Gen Z consumers, and a new line of cereals launched by General Mills that got Ray standing on a soap box. They also munched on beef heart and liver-based meat sticks and chocolate-coated fruitcake and sipped on collagen tea. 30:44: Ross Iverson, Manna Tree & Viraj Puri, Gotham Greens – Manna Tree, a global investment firm that describes itself as “committed to improving human health through nutrition,” led Gotham Greens’ $87 million Series D round which was announced in 2020 and also participated in the indoor farming company’s $330 million Series E round, completed in 2022. In this conversation, recorded during Manna Tree’s Leadership Summit, held in January, Gotham Greens co-founder and CEO Viraj Puri joined Ross Iverson, a managing partner with Manna Tree, for a conversation in which they shared insights into a relationship in which both are aligned on mission, purpose and profit.

Also Mentioned

Gotham Greens, Poppi, Pepsi, Olipop, BodyArmor, AriZona Beverages, Huy Fong Foods, Safety Shot, Fishwife, Souzu, Cien Chiles, Mooski, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Coca-Cola, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Trix, Onyx Coffee Lab, Sweet Nutrition, Beatrice Bakery, Country Archer, Slim Jim, Moshi, Aura Collagen Tea, GT’s