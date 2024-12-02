Prime & Messi’s Mas+ Do Battle. Who Benefits? Plus, We Dip & Bake.

Days away from BevNET’s winter events in Marina Del Rey, the hosts discuss the legal battle between lifestyle fitness brands Prime and Mas+ by Messi and why it may help one company more than the other, regardless of the outcome. They also sample a big brand’s take on an ethnic classic and explain their love/hate relationship with an emerging brand.

In this Episode

0:25: When Ray’s Away… So Many Meetings, Plenty Of Time. Ignore The Script. Blow Up The Box. – With Ray OOO, Mike takes the reins and does a decent job as the primary host 😉 The team highlights new opportunities for BevNET/NOSH Live attendees, including retail buyer and investor meetings and how simple interactions at the events can lead to positive and significant outcomes. They also talk about Prime/Mas+ lawsuits and the distractions they are causing for both brands, a nut brand with an unforgettable name, how Lex Bakes and Cedar’s are driving Craven crazy (in different ways), and a new NA cocktail that is roundly praised.

Also Mentioned

Prime, Mas+, Bang, Jewels Under The Kilt, Nutsack, RIVR, Lexington Bakes, TCHO, Rakka, French Squirrel, Bake Me Healthy, Aplos, Lapos, St. Agretis, Cedar’s, De Soi, Fruga