The ‘Unapologetically Honest’ Way This Brand Sets Itself Apart

”Walked out this morning, I don’t believe what I saw. Hundred billion bottles washed up on the shore.”

Those lyrics from the hit song “Message In A Bottle” by The Police probably touched a nerve with Josh White. The young British DJ had become increasingly dismayed by the sight of throngs of single-serve plastic water bottles appearing on exotic beaches.

As he considered the problem, one solution came to the forefront: aluminum.

Josh is the co-founder and CEO of Cano Water, a trailblazing water company based in the U.K. Launched in 2014, it was one of the first brands to sell water in metal cans, which the company presents as a more sustainable option than plastic containers.

Leading with the tagline “Don’t bottle it.” Cano Water is distributed throughout Europe and is aligned with several well-known British retailers and investors, including Sainsbury and Ricky Gervais. Cano Water is in the midst of new distribution in Southern California, where the brand is partnered with beverage incubator L.A. Libations.

In an interview featured in this episode, Josh explains why he describes himself as “an accidental entrepreneur,” the challenging but ultimately successful path to finding a manufacturing partner, how a cold email helped Cano Water land its first major retailer, and how the company is leaning into its British roots as it expands distribution into the U.S.

0:35: Josh White, Co-Founder & CEO, Cano Water – Josh and Taste Radio editor Ray Latif meet up at the Trip office in Notting Hill where the entrepreneur recounts a DJ gig at the wedding of a famous U.K. politician and talks about his wayward youth and becoming a successful business owner in his late teens. He also explains why he and his co-founders forged ahead despite colleagues and family members who doubted their plans, how they came up with the brand name and sought to position Cano Water as a sophisticated option, and how sustainability is at the core of all marketing initiatives. Josh also talks about how being “unapologetically honest” while presenting a polished image helps the brand stand out amongst its competitors.

Cano Water, Fiji Water, Voss