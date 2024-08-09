Simple Is So Powerful. Complicated, On The Other Hand…

A promising brand shut its doors this week, and its founder claimed that a confluence of factors led to its demise. Taste Radio’s hosts, however, wonder if the company’s problems stemmed from a single simple issue. They also riff on the ubiquity of “brat summer,” toss Twinkies and pop bottles of the NA variety.
In this Episode
|0:25: Pump Up The Jam. Dude Dad x Rizzberry. Kelp Burgers. Pasta Snacks, Pt. 3. Cuppa Projo. – Jacqui reveals her pre-banter routine, Ray breaks out an unexpected and mysterious snack that Mike starts to throw at everyone, and John turns to ChatGPT for some assistance. The hosts also discuss Akua’s decision to cease operations and whether its kelp-centric portfolio had a viable path to mainstream retail, before they sip on bubbly libations and snack on pasta-based puffs.
Also Mentioned
Twinkies, Little Saints, Akua, Actual Veggies, Impossible Foods, Seacherones, Eat The Change, Just Ice Tea, Oddbird, Ghia, S’Noods, Penne Straws, Goya, Lottie’s Meats, Loisa, Tantos, Saga, Lapo’s, Projo