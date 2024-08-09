Simple Is So Powerful. Complicated, On The Other Hand…

0:25: Pump Up The Jam. Dude Dad x Rizzberry. Kelp Burgers. Pasta Snacks, Pt. 3. Cuppa Projo. – Jacqui reveals her pre-banter routine, Ray breaks out an unexpected and mysterious snack that Mike starts to throw at everyone, and John turns to ChatGPT for some assistance. The hosts also discuss Akua’s decision to cease operations and whether its kelp-centric portfolio had a viable path to mainstream retail, before they sip on bubbly libations and snack on pasta-based puffs.