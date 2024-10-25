Spiderman & ‘Saints’ Are Top Of Mind. One Was Chased By Sharks.

It turns out that superheroes and ‘saints’ enjoy beer and cocktails, particularly when the libations are of the non-alcoholic variety.

The hosts chat about actor Tom Holland’s foray into CPG with NA beer Bero, before riffing on an enlightening collaboration between an up-and-coming wine company and personal care brand. We also feature an interview with Megan Klein, the founder and CEO of Little Saints, an innovative brand of non-alcoholic cocktails infused with functional mushrooms, who recently appeared on “Shark Tank.”

Little Saints markets several canned cocktails, including a Paloma, Negroni Spritz, Ginger Mule and Spicy Margarita, and also sells a mezcal-inspired spirit called St. Ember. While the products are primarily sold direct-to-consumer, the brand is carried nationally at Sprouts and rapidly expanding distribution at other retail chains.

In this Episode

0:25: It’s A Wrap. Save Money & Be The Best. Gold, Tom. Red Wine, White Teeth. Swiss Bourbon. Pita & Garlic. – Ray ties a bow on the hosts recent visit to London and the hosts collectively encourage listeners to save money by registering for our Winter events TODAY and also nominate brands, people and products for our annual awards . They also comment on a handful of collaborations, including one between McBride Sisters wine and Colgate(!), a bourbon flavored by a well-known cocoa brand and a sparkling beverage company that’s working with a lauded baking partner. The hosts also share their take on Koia’s new kids’ drinks, spicy delights from a British brand with Mexican roots, low- and non-alcoholic spirits, and a new line of restaurant-style pita chips that pair perfectly with a new garlic-y condiment (just ask John). 32:59: Interview: Megan Klein, Founder & CEO, Little Saints – Megan discusses how her personal interest in better-for-you adult libations led to the creation of Little Saints. She also speaks about the brand’s unorthodox social media strategy, why dropping CBD from the products had a big impact on sales, why the company invests heavily in Meta ads, how Little Saints navigated a controversial issue and how she prepared for an appearance on the ABC business competition show “Shark Tank.”

Also Mentioned

