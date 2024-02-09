Starbucks, Sriracha & Space Are Trending. We Have Questions.

Has Starbucks slipped on its own slick innovation? Why are spice-obsessed millennials grumbling about Huy Fong’s famous sriracha? And is space a new frontier for food and beverage? The hosts shared their thoughts, opined on the food selection in a $2.5 million Super Bowl suite and sampled several innovative and new products including nacho-inspired chocolate, nitro-infused cinnamon tea and a sea moss-based chocolate pudding.
In this Episode
Also Mentioned
Chef’s Life, TCHO, Jolly Moss, Starbucks, Huy Fong, Roland Foods, Oatly, Harney & Sons, Partanna, Evolution Fresh, Fireball, Coca-Cola, Oreo, Mountain Dew, Lesser Evil, Funyuns, Harken Sweets, Snickers, Mars Bar, Gigantic Candy