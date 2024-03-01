When (And Why) New Is Better Than The Original

Legacy brands are hard to replace. Consumers trust these products, often because flavor, texture and mouthfeel are known and reliable. And, yet, they’ve also shown an increasing willingness to swap familiar snacks and libations with those that are lower in calories or sugar and promoted as better-for-you. That dynamic is becoming even more significant among natural and organic brands that have developed products that taste remarkably similar to – and, in some cases, better than – the familiar items that have become refrigerator and pantry staples.
In this episode, the hosts highlight several entrepreneurial brands that are winning over consumers and retail buyers with healthier ingredients and comparable taste to that of traditional counterparts. They also discuss Liquid Death’s Death Dust, a new line of drink powders that (surprise, surprise!) have generated some controversy.
Joyride Candy, Elavi, Fuel, Remedy Organics, Fruit Riot, Better Sour, Behave Candy, Smart Sweets, Pepperidge Farm, Revive Kombucha, Ruby, Zesty Z, Stacy’s Pita Chips, Vintage Italia Penne Straws, S’noods, Liquid Death, Prime