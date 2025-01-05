$1.5 Billion For BFY Brands. Why They’re Worth It. Plus, ‘Mission’ In A Bottle.

What lessons can we extract from the acquisition of Simple Mills and majority sale of Spindrift, valued at nearly $1.5 billion combined? The hosts talk about what these better-for-you brands did right and what made them attractive to strategic companies and investors.

We also sit down with Marcin Malyszko and Amit Singh, the co-founders of Mission Cocktails, a purpose-driven brand of premium ready-to-serve bottled cocktails.

In this Episode

0:25: Las Diego. Big(ish) Food Was Listening. Neighbor’s Big Pay Day. Hopped Up. Imposters, Deer & Bears. – John and Ray are heading west. Are you as well? Let them know. Nearly a year after Ray’s rant, Simple Mills got its flowers. So did Spindrift, but we still don’t have a vending machine. We’re happy that hop-infused water is finally getting its due (at least from the New York Times ), but less pleased with an oddly-named brand of non-alcoholic spirits. John highlights an animal-themed water, and Mike does the same, but for a ginger beer, before Jacqui praises purple snacks. 27:27: Interview: Marcin Malyszko & Amit Singh, Co-Founders, Mission Cocktails – A brand of premium ready-to-serve cocktails that donates 5% of gross revenue to local food banks, Mission Cocktails launched in 2023 and markets several products, including a Manhattan, a Margarita and a Mai Tai, all packaged in 375 mL glass bottles. The brand is sold in over 500 retail stores, including Gelson’s, BevMo, Pavilions and Whole Foods. Marcin and Amit discuss the origins of Mission Cocktails and how their focus on “liquid to lips” and persistent effort to connect with retail executives has helped the brand make significant strides over the past 12 months.

Also Mentioned

