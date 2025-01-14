The Human Connection Is A Lost Art. But Monte’s Has Mastered It.

One of PJ Monte’s early sales pitches startled a woman so much that she clutched her purse. A few weeks later, PJ’s tomato sauce was on the shelves of her husband’s influential grocery store.

It’s one of dozens of stories that PJ, a streetwise, fedora-wearing entrepreneur, has about the development of Monte’s Fine Foods, makers of premium, clean label pasta and sauces. Monte’s launched in 2020 and is an homage to PJ’s family, which has a long history in the restaurant and hospitality industries.

A former clothing designer, PJ shifted his focus to food five years ago and began selling jars of homemade sauce out of the trunk of his car. Today, the brand markets a trio of tomato sauces that are produced in small batches and made with carefully sourced ingredients. Monte’s also sells bagged buchi and rolotini dry pasta.

The brand is carried in over 1,000 retail stores across the U.S., including Target, ShopRite, Fairway and Erewhon, and is planning to expand its presence in several other chains later this year.

In the following interview, PJ talks about how his family’s background motivated him to get into the food business, why he credits “human being relationships” for some early wins and the continued growth of Monte’s, how he reduced ingredient costs by 25% without sacrificing quality and how he landed the brand at Target.

In this Episode

0:32: Interview: PJ Monte, Founder & CEO, Monte’s Fine Foods – PJ chronicles his family’s history in restaurants and hotels before recalling a few notable stories about the early days of Monte’s and uncommon methods of distribution. He also talks about how “human connections” between his team and retail buyers are the key to retail relationships and helps differentiate Monte’s from other companies and how a chance meeting helped him secure a major deal for the brand. PJ also discusses his insistence on using premium ingredients and working with a co-manufacturer that could match his standards, how a deep dive into the company’s supply chain helped it secure placement at Target and why he believes that quality doesn’t need to be synonymous with being “the little guy.”

Also Mentioned

Monte’s Fine Foods, Rao’s