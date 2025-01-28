How This CEO Is Restoring An Iconic NYC Brand To Its Former Glory

H&H Bagels is a New York City institution. Jay Rushin wants to make it an American staple.

Founded in 1972, H&H had long been admired as the place to get a quintessential New York City bagel. For decades, locals and tourists would line up at H&H’s storefronts to get their hands on the fresh, chewy bagels immortalized on popular television shows “Seinfeld” and “Sex and The City.”

But in 2012, after 40 years in business, H&H was on the brink of vanishing. Its original owners, accused of mismanagement and violating labor laws, had filed for bankruptcy in 2011. Three years later, Jay, a former Wall Street executive, acquired H&H’s name and assets, including the last remaining location on the upper east side of Manhattan.

Jay’s vision was to restore H&H to its former prominence by opening new locations in New York City and introducing a franchise model that would bring the brand to cities across the U.S. H&H now operates a thriving online business as well as seven stores in New York and one in Boca Raton, Florida. The company also has nearly two dozen new locations in planning.

In the following interview, Jay talks about how a thoughtful strategy helped H&H regain its relevance, how he navigated some of the most challenging aspects of its turnaround and how the company is attempting to align its storied history with modern culture and trends.

0:25: Jay Rushin, CEO, H&H Bagels – Taste Radio editor Ray Latif chats with Jay about the shared history between BevNET and H&H, before the CEO talks about how often he visits the company’s production facility and why lunch has become a key growth driver for the business. He also discusses his interest in buying H&H, why he was suited to lead its turnaround and how he had to replace nearly every piece of manufacturing equipment in his first two years of ownership. Jay also explains why mistakes can be positive learning experiences, why the company focuses on ingredients more than trends and why he views franchising as the biggest opportunity for H&H. He also talks about why “flexibility” was key to designing the brand’s refreshed logo, when he felt comfortable with H&H’s ability to expand beyond its traditional borders and how the company tests LTOs and partnerships.

