How Upstarts Shined At A Final-ish ‘Fancy’

– Ray and John are in WCB, which means Mike is all alone in Newton. Everyone is excited about a perennial trade show’s return to its roots. Miami is the team’s next stop –

and everyone is invited to stop by

. Ray pulls an anti-’Elf’ before he and John dish on some of the most notable brands they encountered at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show, including canned lattes, NA cocktails, poppadom-inspired snacks, lentil-based dips, boiled peanuts, single-serve ethnic meals and fruit leather. The hosts also highlight BevNET/NOSH’s 2025 Trend Forecast and wonder why Ray can’t say “insider.”