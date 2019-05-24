Taste Radio Insider Ep. 35: What Happened To Kumbaya In Kombucha? And Is Fat Truly Back?

In the latest installment of Taste Radio Insider, the hosts discussed the fallout from a controversial profile of GT’s Kombucha creator GT Dave in Forbes magazine. Dave’s comments about competing brands ignited a debate on LinkedIn about production standards and the impact of strategic investment in the kombucha category.

Later in the show, we feature an interview with entrepreneur Suzie Yorke, the founder and CEO of Love Good Fats, a fast-growing brand of keto-friendly snack bars and shakes. Leading with a message of “fat is back, sugar is out,” Love Good Fats launched in Canada in 2017 and has emerged as one of the leading brands in the keto space. As part of our conversation, Yorke discussed the company’s fast start and how Love Good Fats is attempting to become the “beacon brand” for healthy fats.

In this Episode

1:31: Hipster Taste Test — The episode begins with a discussion about an odd Vita Coco tweet and why it became one of the brand’s most popular social media posts ever. Later, the hosts offered their take on a profile on GT’s Living Foods founder/CEO GT Dave unsettled some in the kombucha community, including Health-Ade co-founder/CEO Daina Trout, who posted a response to the article on LinkedIn. 15:55: Interview: Suzie Yorke, Founder/CEO, Love Good Fats — In an interview with NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg, Suzie spoke about her decision to launch the brand following a 25 year career as a marketing executive and how Love Good Fats got off to a fast start. She also discussed evolving consumer perception of healthy fats, the importance of staying on brand and why the two-year-old company has invested in TV advertising.

Also Mentioned

