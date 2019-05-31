Taste Radio Insider Ep. 36: The Sudden Plan to Revolutionize a $40 Billion Category

In this week’s episode of Taste Radio Insider, we’re joined by Josh Zloof, the co-founder and CEO of Sudden Coffee, an innovative brand of specialty instant coffee. Founded in 2015, Sudden is attempting to revolutionize the $40 billion market for instant coffee by emphasizing its proprietary production process and by focusing on “scalable hospitality.”

As part of our conversation, Zloof spoke about Sudden’s mission of using an instant product to democratize access to speciality coffee and why it was designed to be “Grandma proof.” He also explained how the company has zeroed in on Gen X as its key consumer demographic, discussed the challenges of managing both manufacturing — Sudden operates its own production facility — and marketing as a small company, and why he believes that the product attributes of Sudden are more important that the brand itself.

In this Episode

1:42: A Few Sips of “Mud Water,” Canned Wine and Candy Milk — You know it’s a special episode of Taste Radio Insider when the host gulp Snickers-flavored chocolate milk and wash it down with chai and wine. There’s also discussion about people stealing John Craven’s Instagram photos, the emergence of the canned wine segment, how Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, Calif. is the epicenter of food and beverage innovation, and why it’s a no-brainer for entrepreneurs seeking investment to attend BevNET Live and/or NOSH Live. 13:40: Interview: Josh Zloof, Co-Founder/CEO, Sudden Coffee — Zloof was visiting from San Francisco to attend the 2019 Specialty Coffee Expo and stopped by BevNET HQ to record an interview with Taste Radio editor/producer Ray Latif. Zloof spoke about the origins of the company and how prior jobs in supply chain logistics and hospitality fueled his interest in coffee. He also discussed how speciality coffee roasters including Intelligentsia have supported its development and reshaped its business model, how Sudden is attempting to create experiential moments for its customers, and why the long-term vision is about “branding the process.

Also Mentioned

Snickers, Twix, MUD/WTR, Cha Cha Matcha, Four Sigmatic, Besa Mi Vino, Lila Wines, Oskar Blues, Sudden Coffee, Taster’s Choice, Folgers, Starbucks, Intelligentsia, Equator Coffee, Ritual Coffee, Spark Coffee, Keurig, Dunkin’