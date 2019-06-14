Taste Radio Insider Ep. 38: How To Create a Foundation for Breakout Success

This episode features an interview with Sisun Lee, the co-founder and CEO of More Labs, a next-generation maker of functional beverages best known for hangover relief supplement Morning Recovery. Launched in 2017 via an Indiegogo campaign, the brand was an instant hit; Morning Recovery pulled in $3 million in revenue in its first six months on the market.

Early success powered an $8 million Series A round — based on a $33 million valuation — in 2018 and new distribution at retailers like 7-Eleven and Urban Outfitters. In an interview with BevNET’s John Craven and Mike Schneider, Lee discussed the factors and strategic decisions that led to Morning Recovery’s rapid development, and how More Labs is attempting to create a platform for functional products.

1:16: Live from Live — On location in New York City, the hosts discussed highlights from day one of BevNET Live Summer 2019 and the preceding NOSH Live conference, including the New Beverage Showdown along with presentations and stage talks with vitaminwater/BodyArmor co-founder Mike Repole, Presence Marketing founder Bill Weiland, Caluipower founder/CEO Gail Becker and Whole Foods Market co-founder Walter Robb 13:17: Interview: Sisun Lee, Co-Founder/CEO, More Labs — In an interview recorded at More Labs headquarters, Lee spoke about how his background in tech and the influence of Korean culture played into the creation of Morning Recovery. He also discussed how a popular funding campaign on Indiegogo and a widely read article about the brand catapulted sales just a few months after its initial launch. Later, Lee spoke about the value of qualitative data and intuition as the company grew, how it sources consumer feedback and incorporates into its innovation strategy and why high-quality, minimalist content attracts more interest than communicating the science behind product

