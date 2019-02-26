Taste Radio Ep. 151: How Being ‘Globally Mobile’ Helped This CEO Become a Better Leader

Fever-Tree North America CEO Charles Gibb describes himself as “globally mobile,” and, based on his resume, that’s an apt description. Although he’s lived and worked in New York for nearly a decade, his career in the spirits industry has included executive-level roles based in cities across Europe and Australia. In an interview included in this episode, Gibb said that the experience has helped shape his leadership of Fever-Tree North America, the U.S.-based subsidiary of the super-premium mixer brand.

“When you live in a country, you really understand what drives [and] motivates the people,” he said. “You appreciate the cultural diversity, the differences, and you get newfound respect for people and the way they live their lives.”

As part of our wide-ranging interview, Gibb spoke about his work in the spirits business leading up to Fever-Tree, including a high-profile role as the President and CEO of Belvedere Vodka. He also discussed how his experience in British Army taught him about the importance of communication and humor, spoke about the evolution of the global market for spirits and mixers and why he believes that Fever-Tree can be a brand for all consumers.

2:43: Charles Gibb, CEO, Fever-Tree North America — Gibb helms Fever-Tree’s American outpost, which opened its doors in 2018 and has rapidly paid dividends for the company. According to Fever-Tree, U.S. sales grew by 21 percent year-over-year since the new office opened. In this interview, Gibb discussed the development and growth of the subsidiary and the opportunity for premium mixers in the U.S. He also spoke about how his prior experience in the spirits business prepared him for the role and recalls how his experience as an officer in the British Army and perspective from living in cities around the world have molded his leadership style. Sidenote: Gibb explained what a “prat” is and why you wouldn’t want to be described as one.

