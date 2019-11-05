Taste Radio Ep. 187: An Iconic Cooking Brand ‘Doesn’t Do Anything’ Without Knowing This First

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Known as the “Consumer Reports of cooking,” America’s Test Kitchen has supplied intricately researched recipes, tips and recommendations to millions of home chefs since 1980. Born as a magazine publisher, the company launched an eponymous television show in 1999 and has since become a prolific content producer that publishes 15 new cookbooks annually, in addition to streaming video and a kids platform.

In an interview included in this episode, David Nussbaum, the chairman and CEO of America’s Test Kitchen, spoke about how the company has maintained a loyal following amid a changing landscape for food and media, how it evaluates its role as a thought leader, and how trends, competition and technology factor into its future. This episode is presented by Flavorman, the beverage architects.

In this Episode

2:27: Interview: David Nussbaum, Chairman/CEO, America’s Test Kitchen — In an interview recorded at America’s Test Kitchen headquarters in Boston, Nussbaum spoke with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif about his path from a wide-eyed journalism major to the head of a cooking media empire. He also discussed why trust is the company’s most important asset, why America’s Test Kitchen spends $10,000 to test a recipe before publishing it and how competition factors into its business strategy. Later, he explained why “we don’t do anything without knowing our consumers’ needs, wants, desires [and] likes,” his strained relationship with former America’s Test Kitchen host Christopher Kimball and (the rare occasion) when bucking research worked. Nussbaum also spoke about the company’s popular live events and its investment in streaming and podcast platforms, offered his thoughts on cannabis in the kitchen and made a remarkable admission about his personal interest in cooking.