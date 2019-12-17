2:12: Interview: Bryan Crowley, CEO, Soylent — At BevNET Live Winter 2019, Crowley sat down with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif to chronicle his career as a CPG executive. He explained why, shortly after earning a degree in journalism, he took a sales role with Anheuser-Busch, one that would serve as both a “rude awakening” and “one of the best experiences of [his] life.” He also discussed the importance of living and breathing the brand that you’re representing, why employees seeking to advance their careers need to fully understand and leverage their strengths and how he landed his first CEO job with vodka brand Veev. Later, he spoke about stepping in as Soylent’s CEO following the departure of the brand’s founders and how he navigated apprehension among some employees concerned about his appointment. He also explained why “poor communication” is the reason that many new leaders struggle, the importance of a “30/60/90” plan, aligning his strategic vision with the cache and reputation of Soylent, why the brand is “pro-science” and why he’s not concerned about criticism about the products’ formulation.