— The episode’s hosts open the show with a chat about meeting Taste Radio fans at BevNET Live Winter 2019 and a brand revamp for ginger and turmeric juice brand Monfefo. They also munched on a cornucopia of gourmet cookies from Milk Bar, riffed on Marty’s love for Italian soccer giant Inter Milan and explained why sooner is better when announcing news about new products that will be launched at Expo West 2020.

14:04: 2019 In Review — BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero sat down with BevNET editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman to recap developments in the burgeoning cannabis CPG segment, and to analyze how investments and transactions from the past year will help shape the market in 2020. Later, they were joined by BevNET staff reporter Brad Avery to contextualize the explosive growth of the oat milk and sparkling water categories this year, and by NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg, who discussed the evolution of frozen food and plant-based meats. In closing, Martin chatted with BevNET founder and CEO John Craven about his major takeaways from 2019, including the emergence of premium canned cocktails and the impact of corporate responsibility in modern America.