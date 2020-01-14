Taste Radio Ep. 196: Caulipower’s Gail Becker Built A $100M Brand In Just Three Years. Here’s How She Did It.

It’s remarkable to think that Caulipower made its market debut just three years ago. Since its launch in January 2017, the vegetable-forward brand, best known for its gluten-free, cauliflower crust pizzas, has developed into one of the fastest-growing food companies in recent memory.

Caulipower, which also markets cauliflower-based tortillas and cauliflower-crusted chicken tenders, generated $45 million in revenue in 2018 and an estimated $100 million last year. Despite having no experience in the food industry prior to launching the company, founder and CEO Gail Becker has grown Caulipower into the fastest growing frozen pizza brand in America, available in over 25,000 retailers and 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

In an interview included in this episode, Becker spoke about the swift rise of Caulipower and why she felt compelled to leave behind a successful career to start the brand. She also discussed the value of taking risks, how she identified and partnered with early-stage investors and why humility is critical for success. She also explained why Walmart was the right fit for Caulipower early into its development and why she believes in the power of food to unite disparate communities.

In this Episode

3:11: Gail Becker, Founder/CEO, Caulipower — NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg met with Becker at Caulipower headquarters in Los Angeles where the entrepreneur spoke about her inspiration to launch the brand and how supportive partners were key to its fast start. She also explained why investment firm Boulder Food Group chose to “bet” on her and how she rewarded the initial support, why she feels like “the most grateful and fortunate person on earth” and her experience as a judge in NOSH Live’s Pitch Slam competition. Later, she discussed how her family is involved in Caulipower, breaking traditional “rules” for packaging and retailing of a food brand, why she believes a “first to market advantage is everything” and how she handles growing competition. Becker also spoke about why brands should avoid making consumers feel bad about food choices, why working at her father’s store as a five-year-old taught her “everything” she needed to know about the food business and the reason that she is always wearing green clothing.

Also Mentioned

