How Does A Challenger Brand Become A Champion? It’s The Essence Of ‘Flow’.

Nicholas Reichenbach is ready to take his passion public.

Reichenbach is the founder and executive chairman of Flow Water, a premium brand of spring-sourced alkaline water known for its use of recycled carton packaging. Launched as a challenger to legacy brands such as Fiji and Evian, Flow has achieved remarkable retail and sales growth since its launch in 2015.

Flow generated sales of $25 million in 2020 and the brand, which markets several varieties, including flavored and collagen-infused waters, is sold in 25,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Walmart and Vitamin Shoppe. Success has prompted an upcoming public stock offering that is expected to raise over $50 million in support of the company’s goal to establish a new standard for premium water focused on taste and sustainability.

As part of an interview featured in this episode, Reichenbach spoke about the rationale for going public just six years after launching the company, his background and experience as music promoter and tech entrepreneur and how timing played into the decision to commercialize his family’s spring and launch of Flow Water. He also discussed his prodigious ability to raise capital for the company, which has already brought in over $100 million in funding, how he’s attracted a range of celebrities — including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Halle Berry, musician Shawn Mendes and NBA star Russell Westbrook — to support the brand and how Flow’s marketing strategy is getting consumers to trade up.

In this Episode

0:42: The Insiders Have It. Plus, We’re Going, Going, Back, Back To Cali, Cali. — The hosts discussed the evolution of BevNET/NOSH’s subscription model , an “Ugly” guy’s recent office visit and the big news that we’ll be back to in-person events this December . They also chatted about several new products and early-stage brands, including better-for-you snacks, immunity-boosting juice shots, pea-based ice cream, non-alcoholic cocktail alternatives and a restaurant-inspired brand of pasta sauces. 17:08: Interview: Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder & Executive Chairman, Flow Water — Reichenbach sat down with Taste Radio editor Ray Latif for a conversation that began with the entrepreneur’s experience as a club promoter and later as the founder of a ringtone and mobile gaming company. He also explained what he learned about the beverage industry as an early distributor of Red Bull, how and why he landed on Flow as the name for his nascent water brand, why self production has been critical to the company’s growth and how the company most effectively utilizes celebrity partners and investors. Later, he spoke about how Flow’s packaging has enabled it to stand out on shelf and how he’s incorporated lessons from other challenger brands into Flow’s business strategy.

Also Mentioned

Flow Water, Clio Snacks, Chloe’s, Honest Tea, PIN Energy, Bully Boy Distillers, Ghia, Kuali, Cocacao, Salvation Snackfoods, Amazi Foods, Littlemore Organics, SweetPea Ice Cream, Carbone Fine Food, Vive Organic, Casamara Club, Rao’s, Fiji Water, Evian