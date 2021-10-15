Staying Current? It’s All About A Convergence Of Convenience, Health And Indulgence

1:05: Love It Or Hate It… We’re Talking About It. — The hosts opined about Pepsi’s new limited-edition Cracker Jack flavor, why we’re convinced that we have a brand competition that would suit almost any early-stage food or beverage company, Mike’s excitement at the passage of Assembly Bill 45 and products that tickled the hosts’ fancy over the past week, including a remarkable non-alcoholic canned cocktail and an upstart brand of freeze dried fruits and vegetables that is so(w) good.

21:14: A Re-Energized NACS Show — Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sat down with BevNET Managing Editor Martin Caballero to discuss his major takeaways from this year’s NACS trade show, including innovation in the energy drink category and how emerging brands are targeting the space, new products from the Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo that are targeting the convenience store channel and Vita Coco’s new canned offering.

33:13: Interview: Cori Sue Morris, Founder/CEO, Retreat Foods — Latif spoke with Morris at Natural Products Expo East 2021 for a conversation about the backstory and positioning of Retreat Foods, which markets adaptogenic-infused nut butters, why she’s targeting Goop enthusiasts and how she mapped out social and pricing strategies for the brand.