Bangs, Deals And What Never To Say To An Investor

0:52: A Free Tee, John Was Glued To His Screen, Three Stars… And Vegan, Steaming At Home – The episode opens with a reminder on how to get a free Taste Radio t-shirt (hint: it’s really easy), a less-than-craven take on a ‘bang’ up interview and how Jacqui convinced Ray that Michelin might have it right when it comes to a high-end restaurant. The hosts also discussed the recent acquisition of two well-known brands, why samples are really helpful and why Ray is excited about coming back to BevNET HQ.