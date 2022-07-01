Bangs, Deals And What Never To Say To An Investor

Taste Radio’s hosts riffed on Bang founder/CEO Jack Owoc’s unforgettable stage appearance at BevNET Live Summer 2022, M&A headlines in the business of beer and food, why it’s important to stay connected to our newsrooms and notable new products, including pickle-infused hummus and a fizzy drink inspired by the flavors of Korean cuisine. We also feature our latest edition of The Maxi Minutes for a conversation about what investors don’t want to hear in a pitch.
In this Episode
|0:52: A Free Tee, John Was Glued To His Screen, Three Stars… And Vegan, Steaming At Home – The episode opens with a reminder on how to get a free Taste Radio t-shirt (hint: it’s really easy), a less-than-craven take on a ‘bang’ up interview and how Jacqui convinced Ray that Michelin might have it right when it comes to a high-end restaurant. The hosts also discussed the recent acquisition of two well-known brands, why samples are really helpful and why Ray is excited about coming back to BevNET HQ.
|26:25: The Maxi Minutes, Part 4 – Maxine Kozler Koven, the co-managing director of Los Angeles-based investment firm LDR Ventures, advised listeners on what not to say to a potential investor and also tackles the timely topic of supply chain challenges and how to address them with your funding partners.
Also Mentioned
Bang Energy, Clif Bar, Stone Brewing, Soultopia, Teaonic, Parch, Halmi, Berry Bissap, Vermont Smoke & Cure, Razorwire Energy, Ithaca Hummus, Grillo’s, Snow Days, Wholly Veggie, FOMO Baking Co., Ruani