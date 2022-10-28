Be Different, And Be Wildly Successful. Just Have A Great Operations Plan.

In this episode, the hosts reflected on the passing of legendary beverage entrepreneur and Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. They also reviewed several new products and limited-time offerings, urged listeners to submit applications for BevNET and NOSH’s Best of 2022 awards (deadline is today!) and chatted about conversations and brand discoveries from recent work trips. Later, operations expert Andrew Guard joined the show for the first edition of a new series in which he answers topical questions about production and scaling strategies.
In this Episode
|0:51: Magic Mike, You Need To Be In The Elevator With Us, Mixed Feelings About Dr. Pepper’s LTO – John and Mike joined the episode from Santa Monica where they were preparing for our December events and getting acquainted with a new upscale retail store. Jacqui discussed the value that founders will enjoy by participating in Elevator Talk at NOSH Live, Ray riffed on a 30-hour whirlwind visit to New York City, the hosts collectively offered their thoughts on the impact of Dietrich Mateschitz on the modern beverage industry. They also shared their thoughts on Dr. Pepper’s bourbon-flavored “Fansville Reserve,” and praised several snack, frozen and refrigerated products encountered in recent days.
|33:50: Special Ops With Andrew Guard – An operations expert with extensive executive-level experience in the beverage and food industries, Guard is the founder of Right Coast Brands, a Massachusetts-based beverage co-manufacturer that offers bespoke production services, and The Guard Agency, an advisory firm supporting early- and mid-stage brands with scaling and logistics strategies. In this conversation, Guard offered advice on how entrepreneurs can address supply chain and inflationary challenges and what founders should know before hiring an operations manager or executive.
Also Mentioned
Vista Hermosa, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary, The Dead Rabbit, Red Bull, Monster Energy, XCJ, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, The Coconut Cult, Hu Kitchen,Kif Water, Root’d, Christie’s, Alec’s Ice Cream, Culture Pop, Nantucket Nectars, Biena