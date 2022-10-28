Be Different, And Be Wildly Successful. Just Have A Great Operations Plan.

0:51: Magic Mike, You Need To Be In The Elevator With Us, Mixed Feelings About Dr. Pepper’s LTO – John and Mike joined the episode from Santa Monica where they were preparing for our December events and getting acquainted with a new upscale retail store. Jacqui discussed the value that founders will enjoy by participating in Elevator Talk at NOSH Live , Ray riffed on a 30-hour whirlwind visit to New York City, the hosts collectively offered their thoughts on the impact of Dietrich Mateschitz on the modern beverage industry. They also shared their thoughts on Dr. Pepper’s bourbon-flavored “Fansville Reserve,” and praised several snack, frozen and refrigerated products encountered in recent days.