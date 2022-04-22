Get A Leg ‘Up’ (And High) On The Competition

In this episode, Taste Radio’s hosts discussed notable brands and products exhibited at the 2022 Specialty Coffee Association Expo, reflecting on how some cannabis-based drinks are finding favor as evening libations and riffed upon several striking snacks and beverages. The show also continues our spotlight on health-centric private equity firm Manna Tree Partners in an interview with managing director Pam Shepard.
In this Episode
|0:52: Early Candidates For Products Of The Year? For FFUPs Sake, We’re Heading Back To NYC. — Ray, Jacqui and BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero chatted about their respective Easter weekends, the best ballparks for grub and suds and why this summer’s BevNET Live and NOSH Live events will be as memorable and impactful as ever. They also highlighted impressive botanical-infused teas and plant-based milks sampled at the 2022 coffee expo, why THC-based beverages might end up sharing space in your liquor cabinet and discussed innovative takes on salty snacks, sparkling beverages, protein bars and more.
|37:23: Interview: Pam Shepard, Managing Director, Manna Tree Partners – Earlier this week, we published an episode of Taste Radio that featured conversations with three co-founders of the Vail-based private equity firm and their counterparts in portfolio companies. In this interview, Shepard discussed trends she viewed at Expo West 2022, how she evaluates the financial health of consumer brands, supporting companies amid supply chain pressures and potential future investment targets.
Also Mentioned
Rishi Tea, Volcanica Coffee, NuMilk, Hope & Sesame, Hella Cocktail Co., Oatly, Artet, Lift, FFUPs, Impossible Foods, Utz, Grillo’s Pickles, Good Health, Mina, Hoplark, Ruby Hibiscus, Crisp & Crude, Super Pop Snacks