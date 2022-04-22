Get A Leg ‘Up’ (And High) On The Competition

0:52: Early Candidates For Products Of The Year? For FFUPs Sake, We’re Heading Back To NYC. — Ray, Jacqui and BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero chatted about their respective Easter weekends, the best ballparks for grub and suds and why this summer’s BevNET Live and NOSH Live events will be as memorable and impactful as ever. They also highlighted impressive botanical-infused teas and plant-based milks sampled at the 2022 coffee expo, why THC-based beverages might end up sharing space in your liquor cabinet and discussed innovative takes on salty snacks, sparkling beverages, protein bars and more.